Adam Schefter Possibly Hurts His Knee While Dancing

Adam Schefter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1478859165640851459)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
ESPN star Adam Schefter possibly suffered some knee damage while dancing.

The NFL reporter revealed Wednesday that he had to get an MRI because of knee pain that might have been caused while doing “The Griddy” dance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s possible Schefter tore his ACL, but that’s not known at this time. You can watch him break it down below.

Obviously, we’re all hoping Schefter is 100% okay. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy who isn’t even an athlete.

Having said that, this is pretty damn funny, and I honestly feel for him. I would also probably do some serious damage if I started dancing.

There’s a reason some of us get paid to talk on camera and others get paid to go out and play. The latter group is generally way more athletic and the former group is not!

I’m not saying that to knock Schefter. I’m in the same group as he is. Like I said, it’s very possible the same thing would happen to me.

Get well soon, Schefty!