Adam Schefter Possibly Hurts His Knee While Dancing

ESPN star Adam Schefter possibly suffered some knee damage while dancing.

The NFL reporter revealed Wednesday that he had to get an MRI because of knee pain that might have been caused while doing "The Griddy" dance.

It’s possible Schefter tore his ACL, but that’s not known at this time. You can watch him break it down below.

.@AdamSchefter fears he tore his ACL after hitting the Griddy on #NFLCountdown 😅 Get well soon, Schefty! pic.twitter.com/pU5sVBowCE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2022

Obviously, we’re all hoping Schefter is 100% okay. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy who isn’t even an athlete.

Having said that, this is pretty damn funny, and I honestly feel for him. I would also probably do some serious damage if I started dancing.

Adam Schefter revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, an injury he suspects occurred when he attempted to do the “Griddy” dance at Soldier Field two weeks ago. The news was officially broken by Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Marcus Spears: https://t.co/JzvtM6DJ5r pic.twitter.com/GwV1purljd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 6, 2022

There’s a reason some of us get paid to talk on camera and others get paid to go out and play. The latter group is generally way more athletic and the former group is not!

I’m not saying that to knock Schefter. I’m in the same group as he is. Like I said, it’s very possible the same thing would happen to me.

Per sources: @adamschefter suffered a meniscus tear that will require rest the next two weeks before doctors determine if surgery is necessary. Schefter will not be listed on injury report for this weekend’s ESPN’s shows but it appears no more Griddy-ing. Insider SWAGU — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 5, 2022

Get well soon, Schefty!