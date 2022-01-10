Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter Announces Retirement

Democratic Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who has held office since 2007, announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge, but it’s time for me to move on and pursue other opportunities. There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter. “It’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) declared Perlmutter a target in November, shortly after a pair of strong performances from GOP gubernatorial candidates. Perlmutter won re-election in 2020 by over 21 points, but Democrats only have a six point advantage in his district, Colorado’s 7th, following re-districting, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“Even though the numbers are slightly tighter, we will win,” Perlmutter said of the new boundaries.

Perlmutter is a member of the House Rules, Financial Services and Science, Space, and Technology committees, as well as the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. He is also a member of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC), a group within the Democratic caucus that has urged more-targeted social spending. Perlmutter and several other NDC members reportedly played a leading role in convincing Nancy Pelosi to agree to a term-limits pledge in exchange for their votes for her to return to the speakership in 2018.

Before entering Congress, Perlmutter served in the Colorado state Senate for two terms. He was also a state co-chairman for then-Sen. John Kerry’s unsuccessful 2004 presidential campaign. (RELATED: As Pelosi’s Retirement Looms, One Clear Favorite Emerges As A Replacement)

Two Republicans have already declared to run in the 7th District, while state Sen. Brittany Pettersen is expected to run on the Democratic side, according to The Colorado Sun.

Perlmutter is the 37th member of the House of Representatives to decline to run for re-election in 2022, and the 26th Democrat. He is the first member of Colorado’s House delegation to retire.