Player Loudly Shouts ‘F**k’ During The 49ers/Cowboys Nickelodeon Broadcast

A player got picked up on a broadcast mic using some bad language during the 49ers/Cowboys game.

During the Nickelodeon broadcast of the game, which is simply insane to begin with, an unknown player could be heard shouting “f**k,” and it was clearly picked up by the TV mics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the incident below.

Players loudly yelling “Fuck” during the Nickelodeon broadcast is a yearly tradition pic.twitter.com/bd2wGE4UhC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 16, 2022

I love how we have the Nickelodeon broadcast in the playoffs to get kids interested in the NFL, but the league can’t figure out a way to censor our curse words on the field.

Hard to argue it’s for young kids and families when you can clearly hear a player dropping an f-bomb like it’s nothing.

That’s a tough look for the NFL. It’s a very tough look.

Nickelodeon just absolutely burying McCarthy pic.twitter.com/54dJGtAa9h — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2022

Furthermore, maybe we need to stop and ask if the Nickelodeon broadcast is even worth it or necessary. This is the NFL. It’s not some joke league trying to gin up attention.

Personally, I think it’s insanely stupid and should be ended. There’s no reason players should be reduced to this nonsense.

They’re playing for the Lombardi Trophy, and the Nickelodeon broadcast diminishes the seriousness of the situation.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.