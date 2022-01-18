Elizabeth Chevalier Says She’s ‘So Beautiful’ That Men Are ‘Scared’ Of Dating Her

Playboy cover girl Elizabeth Chevalier said that guys are “scared” to date her because she’s so tall and beautiful.

"Dating is hard – guys are scared because I'm so beautiful," the 27-year-old model told Jam Press, the New York Post reported Tuesday. "Because I'm tall – I'm 5-foot-10 – and I'm beautiful and I have a very intense personality," she added, according to the outlet. "I've been on dates where guys just can't speak to me."

"The men that do chat me up are usually too cocky and self-obsessed; they clearly go for every pretty girl in the room," Chevalier reportedly said.

The Playboy centerfold said she would love to date a guy who “knows what he wants,” according to the New York Post. She also reportedly likes the “strong but silent” guy who’s tall, dark and handsome with green eyes.

"He [a prospective date] would just have to come up and say 'Hello, beautiful — can I ask you on a date?'" Elizabeth explained, according to the New York Post. "I like a guy who is very forward and knows what he wants."

The Playboy bunny, with more than 2.9 million followers on Instagram, said it's not just men she has trouble with, but "jealous" women who think she's going to "steal" their boyfriends, the New York Post reported.

“I remember once being at a Halloween party and I was wearing a costume and I put my headdress down on a chair,” the model shared, according to the outlet. “This guy came over and told me he had been sitting there and his girlfriend saw him speaking to me and completely freaked out.”

“She started screaming in my face and I’m not a confrontational person at all, so I just ended up leaving,” she reportedly added. “Luckily, I have a very solid group of girlfriends that have known me for years who I can count on.”