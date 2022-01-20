Chiefs Player Willie Gay Arrested After Allegedly Breaking A Vacuum

Kansas City Chiefs player Willie Gay has been arrested.

According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of criminal damage. A rep for Gay told TMZ that he allegedly broke a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his kid, but the argument never turned physical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His rep told TMZ he was booked “on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000,” and the entire situation could be resolved by some point Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night … just days before the team’s playoff game against the Bills. https://t.co/coGFgMGPo3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 20, 2022

Obviously, Gay has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this sounds like an incredibly minor situation in the grand scheme of things. He’s been accused of breaking a vacuum and is only facing a misdemeanor.

My educated guess is that this all disappears as soon as he hands over some money. It might not, but that seems likely.

Is a player getting arrested a few days before a playoff game against the Bills ideal for the Chiefs? No, but there’s also not any reason to panic.

This seems like a very small situation that will likely be quickly resolved.