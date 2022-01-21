Report: Pamela Anderson And Husband Dan Hayhurst Split After One Year Of Marriage

Pamela Anderson and husband Dan Hayhurst have reportedly split after one year of marriage, a rep for the “Baywatch” star shared with People magazine.

The 54-year-old actress’ rep confirmed that the Playboy model and her bodyguard husband are no longer together, the outlet reported in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The “Barb Wire” star is reportedly done with the marriage and has filed for divorce after the two tied the knot in on Christmas Eve in 2020, Page Six noted. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

“Dan turned out to be a d–k to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive,” a source shared with the outlet. “After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better — and for worse.”

“They got to know each other better, and in doing so, Pamela realized Dan is in fact not the one,” the source added.

“Things are not amicable at all between them at the moment, because she decided they had nothing in common, he didn’t treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated,” the source continued.

She was previously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, whom she shares two sons with. Anderson then married and divorced rocker Kid Rock in 2006.

The Canadian star also married music producer Rick Salomon twice. The two were married in 2007 and in January 2014. Both marriages ended in less than a year.

Before she and Hayhurst announced they were together, Anderson was married for 12 days to film producer Jon Peters before she divorced him. She previously joked her Peters’ marriage “never happened.” Since the two reportedly never filed paperwork, it wasn’t yet legal when they decided to separate, Daily Mail noted.