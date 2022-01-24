Bella Hadid Says She’s Decided To Stop Drinking After Feeling Out Of ‘Control’

Bella Hadid said she stopped drinking six months ago and doesn’t see that changing anytime soon after she had some nights were she felt like she couldn’t “control” herself.

“I have done my fair share of drinking,” the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model told InStyle magazine. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday.

“I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she added. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Shot Of Her As She Marks Four Years Sober)

The lingerie model said after doctors showed her the effects alcohol was having on her brain, she said it was harder to go back and “pick up the glass.”

“I don’t feel the need [to drink anymore] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Hadid shared, noting that she doesn’t see herself reversing course.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Marks Six Months Sobriety, Admits She ‘Won’t Be Excited’ Until Bigger Milestones)

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?” she added.

The supermodel previously opened up in a post on Instagram about suffering from “extreme depression and anxiety.”

“My social anxiety was something that slowly crept up on me as I grew into my twenties,” Hadid said.

Hadid said that it got harder for her to go out without having a drink which made her “not want to go out at all.”

“With a life that is constantly pushing a social regime, along with working 13 hour days, every single day, I knew this wasn’t a sustainable life for me,” she added.