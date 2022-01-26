Raiders Player Nate Hobbs Was Under The Legal Drinking Limit At The Time Of His Arrest On A DUI Charge

Las Vegas Raiders player Nate Hobbs will not face a DUI charge.

Hobbs was recently charged with a misdemeanor DUI after allegedly being found asleep in his car at The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas, but it turns out he didn't drink too much.

According to TMZ, prosecutors announced Wednesday that Hobbs was under the legal drinking limit of .08 BAC at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors say toxicology results revealed Raiders corner Nate Hobbs was UNDER the legal limit of .08 during his arrest earlier this month. https://t.co/aJCU42kc3K — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 26, 2022

Hobbs only ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor unlawful manners of driving, according to the same report.

As a result of the driving charge plea, Hobbs will do 20 hours of community service, complete a victim impact panel and pay a small fine of $685. So, he really didn’t get anything other than the tiniest slap on a wrist.

Nate Hobbs entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful manners of driving-careless driving. Hobbs was originally arrested for DUI, but his blood test showed he was under the legal limit. #vegas #raiders pic.twitter.com/ir4Zk9kAZE — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 26, 2022

I think I can speak for everyone when I say this turned out to be much better than initially reported. If Hobbs had been drunk, the court system almost certainly would have gone much harder after him.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case and he was under the legal limit.

#Raiders CB Nate Hobbs pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor traffic charge stemming from arrest on suspicion of DUI. DA says blood alcohol limit was below legal limit. Hobbs will pay $685 fine, complete a victim impact panel, and complete 20 hours of community service. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 26, 2022

Let’s all hope Hobbs is able to move forward and not repeat any mistakes involving vehicles again.