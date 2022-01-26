Editorial

Raiders Player Nate Hobbs Was Under The Legal Drinking Limit At The Time Of His Arrest On A DUI Charge

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Cornerback Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates as he walks off the field after the team's 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders player Nate Hobbs will not face a DUI charge.

Hobbs was recently charged with a misdemeanor DUI after allegedly being found asleep in his car at The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas, but it turns out he didn’t drink too much. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, prosecutors announced Wednesday that Hobbs was under the legal drinking limit of .08 BAC at the time of his arrest.

Hobbs only ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor unlawful manners of driving, according to the same report.

As a result of the driving charge plea, Hobbs will do 20 hours of community service, complete a victim impact panel and pay a small fine of $685. So, he really didn’t get anything other than the tiniest slap on a wrist.

I think I can speak for everyone when I say this turned out to be much better than initially reported. If Hobbs had been drunk, the court system almost certainly would have gone much harder after him.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case and he was under the legal limit.

Let’s all hope Hobbs is able to move forward and not repeat any mistakes involving vehicles again.