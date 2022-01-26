Urban Meyer Says Coaching In The NFL ‘Is A Lot Different’ Than College

Urban Meyer wants people to know that coaching in the NFL isn’t the same as college!

The former Ohio State coach was run out of the NFL in unreal fashion when he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars before he finished his first season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer Breaks His Silence On One Of The Worst Allegations Against Him https://t.co/bBmRXrCLS3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Now, the three-time national champion wants fans to understand that there are some big differences between the NFL and college football.

Trevor Lawrence Breaks His Silence On Urban Meyer’s Firing With Blunt Comments https://t.co/fjNM0hg9hU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

Meyer said the following during an interview with Dan Dakich, according to BroBible:

I’ll tell you, Dan, it is a lot different. It is different. Just the amount of time you get with your quarterback. Just the amount of time you get with your team. The roster management. How you practice…You know, the amount of reps you get before you go play a game, to me, was shockingly low. For example, we would practice, you maybe get one or two reps at something, next thing you know you’re calling it in the game. In college, you never do that. In college, you’re gonna get at least a dozen opportunities to practice that before you ask a player to go do it in the game. So there are a lot of differences.

Did you all get that? Did you all understand Meyer’s message? Things are different between pro and college football!

Who could ever have guessed that? Who could have ever known that there would be major differences between dealing with teenagers and grown men making millions.

I also love how he claimed you have more practice time in college. Last time I checked, there are rules on how many hours can be dedicated to sports in college.

Jaguars Players Had A Very Simple Response To Urban Meyer Being Fired In Humiliating Fashion https://t.co/WynfqnpkP3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2021

Remember, they’re student-athletes! They’re not just there to play school as Cardale Jones so brilliantly put it all those years ago.

So how are college students getting more reps than pros who don’t do anything other than play football? Maybe, just maybe, they’re bending the rules a bit!

Urban Meyer’s fall from grace is among the most humiliating in the history of sports, and with every new piece of information, it only gets worse. How the hell did Urban screw up his time in Jacksonville so badly? pic.twitter.com/ASzvOp3Ywh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2021

Either way, I love the fact Meyer felt the need to make these comments. It’s almost like he’s subtly trying to not take responsibility for the disaster that was his time in the NFL. What a joke. I can’t wait to see what he says next.