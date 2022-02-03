Matthew Stafford Shares An Incredible Moment With His Wife After Making The Super Bowl

Matthew Stafford and his wife shared a powerful moment after the Rams made the Super Bowl.

The Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl this past Sunday after beating the 49ers in the NFC title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted Wednesday night by the NFL, Kelly Stafford embraced her husband with a huge hug following the massive win.

Watch the incredible video below.

These are the kinds of videos that fans love to see. Look at the passion and energy Kelly and Matthew had after he made his first Super Bowl.

You can’t fake that kind of authenticity. You either have it or you don’t, and in that moment, they both had it in spades.

I can’t tell you how excited I am for Matthew Stafford to be playing in the Super Bowl against the Bengals.

He had such a tough run in Detroit for more than decade. Now, he’s playing in the biggest game in sports and he’s 60 minutes of great football away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

How could you not be pulling for him?

Make sure to catch the Super Bowl February 13. It’s not a secret that I’ll be pulling for Stafford and the Rams!