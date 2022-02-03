Playboy Bunnies And Hefner’s Exes Write Open Letter Against ‘Unfounded’ Allegations In Playboy Documentary

Former Playboy Bunnies and Hugh Hefner’s exes wrote an open letter against “unfounded” allegations in the A&E documentary series “Secrets of Playboy” against the late founder of the magazine.

“We sign our names to support Hugh M. Hefner,” read a letter obtained by People magazine and published in a piece published Tuesday. It included signatures from hundreds of former employees, ex-girlfriends, Playboy Bunnies and Playmates. (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

“From all we know of Hef, he was a person of upstanding character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought,” the letter added, according to the outlet. “He demonstrated a commitment to living an honest life beyond everything else. Our time within Hugh Hefner’s Playboy and the organization’s subsidiaries remains a period all of us are fond of.”

Hundreds of Playboy workers defend Hugh Hefner after sick ‘Secrets’ claims https://t.co/wTi1cA0MIB pic.twitter.com/h6EUnELaus — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

“I proudly sign this letter in recognition of Hugh Hefner’s character amid unfounded allegations in the A&E show,” the letter concluded. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

The letter came about in response to accusations against Hefner from past Playboy Playmates and Bunnies in the 10-part documentary series. Former Playboy Bunny PJ Masten said staff at the famed Playboy Clubs underwent “humiliating” monthly weigh-ins when Hefner was in charge.

“Girls-Next-Door” star Holly Madison and ex-girlfriend of the late magazine mogul said in the series that a “mountain of revenge porn” kept her in the mansion. She also talked about what she described as the “cult-like” atmosphere in the mansion and the “dangerous choice” she made getting into Hefner’s world.

Madison, who lived in the mansion from 2001 to 2008, said she also believed she was “in love with” the Playboy founder, but looking back feels it was more now like “Stockholm syndrome,” Entertainment Weekly noted.

A&E released a statement supporting the ladies in the documentary, People magazine reported.

“The stories shared in ‘Secrets of Playboy’ are the personal experiences of the documentary’s participants and deserve to be told despite how difficult they may be for some to hear,” the statement read. “Signatures on a letter, or a different experience with Mr. Hefner or the Playboy culture, do not negate the experiences of those who have come forward to share their truth on the series and we look forward to continuing to bring these stories to light.”

In an open letter from Playboy, the magazine said it supports the women featured in the docuseries and that Playboy today is no longer “Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

“We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences,” the statement read, Entertainment Weekly noted. “As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable.”

“The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” it added. “We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities.”