Playmate Holly Madison Talks ‘Cult-Like’ Atmosphere In Playboy Mansion

Former Playmate Holly Madison shared some more details from her time living with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy mansion and compared it to a “cult-like” atmosphere.

“The reason I think the Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef [Hefner] as, like, this really good guy,” the 42-year-old former Playboy Bunny shared in a clip for the A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy.” The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

“You started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media — he’s just a nice man,'” she added. “Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there.” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

WATCH:

The “Girls Next Door” star said when she lived there, there was a curfew, which was at 9 p.m. and they “weren’t really allowed to leave” unless it was a “family holiday.” (RELATED: ‘Girls Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

Madison also claimed the Playboy founder made her quit her job as a waitress because it made him “jealous.”

“He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job,” Madison shared. “So, instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance.”

The former girlfriend of Hefner previously called her first sexual encounter with the late founder of the gentlemen’s magazine “traumatic.” The comments came during her appearance on the “Power: Hugh Hefner” podcast.

Madison famously was part of the trio who starred in the hit reality series “The Girls Next Door” as one of Hefner’s three lovers. She lived in the mansion with the Playboy founder from 2001 to 2008.