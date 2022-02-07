Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Netflix’s new series “Vikings: Valhalla” looks very interesting.

The plot of the “Vikings” sequel, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Judging from the trailer, fans are in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Admittedly, I never watched “Vikings,” and I don’t know much about it other than it was very popular. People loved the series, and I should probably give it a shot.

What I do know for sure is that “Vikings: Valhalla” looks like it’s going to be absolutely epic.

Recently, I cruised through “Black Sails,” and I found that I loved TV shows set hundreds and hundreds of years ago.

“Vikings: Valhalla” goes even further back than “Black Sails,” and I’m certainly interested. That much I can promise you.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Vikings: Valhalla” starting February 25 on Netflix.