Mike Krzyzewski Leaves The Duke/Wake Forest Game With An Illness

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski had a rough health situation Tuesday night.

During the 76-74 win over Wake Forest, Coach K left the bench with an unknown illness and never returned.

🐐 Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 16, 2022

Despite the legendary coach leaving with an illness, the Blue Devils still managed to get the job done.

You never want to see a coach go down with an illness, especially during a game. That’s a tough situation to get through and that’s the situation Coach K found himself in Tuesday night.

Fortunately, his team still won, and it does’t sound like it was too serious of a situation.

Hopefully, it was nothing more than a stomach bug or something else that’s relatively minor. This is the final season for Coach K on Duke’s bench and fans don’t want to see him missing extended time.

Hopefully, Coach K is back to 100% as soon as possible and back on the bench Saturday against Florida State.