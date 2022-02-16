Editorial

Mike Krzyzewski Leaves The Duke/Wake Forest Game With An Illness

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half of their game against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 25, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski had a rough health situation Tuesday night.

During the 76-74 win over Wake Forest, Coach K left the bench with an unknown illness and never returned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the legendary coach leaving with an illness, the Blue Devils still managed to get the job done.

You never want to see a coach go down with an illness, especially during a game. That’s a tough situation to get through and that’s the situation Coach K found himself in Tuesday night.

Fortunately, his team still won, and it does’t sound like it was too serious of a situation.

 

Hopefully, it was nothing more than a stomach bug or something else that’s relatively minor. This is the final season for Coach K on Duke’s bench and fans don’t want to see him missing extended time.

 

Hopefully, Coach K is back to 100% as soon as possible and back on the bench Saturday against Florida State.