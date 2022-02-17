BODYCAM BREAKDOWN: Police Trainer Breaks Down Video Of Brawl At Chuck E. Cheese

Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor, Use of Force Expert and Emergency Preparedness Analyst Leon Spears broke down footage of officers detaining a woman after a gun was found in her purse during a brawl inside a Chuck E. Cheese.

“Hopefully somebody in management for Chuck E. Cheese sees these videos and realizes we can prevent this by taking a strong management stance,” Spears said. “Putting either a security team in play or putting law enforcement on notice.”

The first bodycam footage showed police responding to reports of a physical brawl breaking out between several adults at a Chuck E. Cheese in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. A bystander reportedly told police that a woman had a firearm inside the restaurant, where Spears estimated there were at least 15 children present at the time.

WATCH:

Spears said that reports of a firearm on scene should always be assumed true.

The footage at one point shows four officers confronting what appears to be a different woman, who rapidly got up from her seat and authorities responded by using force.

“If you are going to use force, then just continue that force until you reassess,” Spears said. “So, she just got up, and it became more of a problem.” (RELATED: BODYCAM BREAKDOWN: Police Trainer Tackles Violent Crime Videos In New Daily Caller Show)

The video cut to multiple officers arriving at the scene to confront the suspect, who claimed to not know the firearm was located in her purse. Spears said that she should be charged with a “weapon violation” due to the potential endangerment of children.

“That is after the fact that somebody, sadly possibly children, could have been harmed,” he said. “She actually admitted that somebody saw the firearm in her purse. The only reason that somebody noticed that is because her purse was unzipped. She should be charged with a weapon violation.”

Separate footage showed a news segment of a group of customers breaking into a Chuck E. Cheese kitchen in Ohio and attacking the employees. In Miami, Florida, a mob of adults physically attacked each other in the middle of the restaurant with children present, the footage showed.