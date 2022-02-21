Venice Beach Gets Wild On Presidents’ Day

In the pantheon of great American holidays lies Christmas, Halloween, and, at the very top, Presidents’ Day. Nothing gets us more excited than celebrating this zany cast of characters like Theodore Roosevelt, Millard Filmore, and, of course, Rutherford B. Hayes.

To spread the spirit of the season, we took to the people wandering around Venice Beach, California, to ask them to give a message to a president, any president! (RELATED: Melania Announces Launch Of President ‘Trump NFT Collection’ On Presidents Day)

The responses quickly got wild! One man expresses his desire to lather Joe Biden in chocolate, a woman asks Barack Obama on a date, and another man gets triggered at a mere photo of Donald Trump.

WATCH:

What message do you have for the presidents this Presidents’ Day?

Check out more videos from the Daily Caller:

Will You Vote For Hillary In 2024? — California Edition

The Homeless Crisis At Venice Beach Revealed

DOCUMENTARY: CARTELVILLE, U.S.A.