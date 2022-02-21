Child Molester Boasted About Light Penalties Before Being Sentenced To Girls’ Juvenile Detention Facility: REPORT

A child molester reportedly bragged about the light sentence he would receive in California in a phone call from jail, Fox News reported Monday.

William Tubbs, who molested a ten-year-old girl two weeks shy of turning 18, began identifying as a transgender woman and asked to be called “Hannah” after being arrested, according to Fox. At 26 years old, Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for girls due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s refusal to prosecute Tubbs as an adult.

EXCLUSIVE: In in-custody phone calls, 26 y/o transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs boasts about not having to serve prison time or register as a sex offender before being sentenced to 2 yrs in a juvenile facility after LA DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. pic.twitter.com/n9KesabvXE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

“So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” Tubbs said during a phone call with his father, Fox reported. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

“Don’t worry about it,” Tubbs told his father, according to audio recordings shared by a Fox reporter Bill Melugin. “They’re going to stick me on probation.”

Tubbs boasted about not having to register as a sex offender, according to the recordings, Fox reported. And when asked by his father what the authorities would do to him, Tubbs responded, “Nothing,” and laughed.

The male child molester also made comments about the ten-year-old victim that Fox said were “unfit to print.” (RELATED: Kentucky Dems Exploit Trans Child Who’s Bad At Sports To Fight Bill Barring Males From Girls’ Sports)

“The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a ten-year-old girl to have to go through,” the victim told Fox. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.”

“I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now,” she added. “I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014.” (RELATED: REPORT: Male Counselors Sleep In Cabin With Little Girls At California Camp)

Gascon acknowledged the case may not have been handled properly Sunday, saying that if he knew about Tubbs’ “disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently.”

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna reportedly told the New York Post that Gascon had been fully aware of those statements when he insisted on trying Tubbs as an adult.

