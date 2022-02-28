‘The Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To Boyfriend

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when he announced he and his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, are engaged.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood told People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Questioned His Sexuality After Years Of Bullying)

“I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,” he added. “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

“Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible,” Underwood continued. (RELATED: The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Receives Pushback For His Netflix Show)

A short time later, he shared the happy news on Instagram along with a photo of him and Brown together.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown (@jordancbrown_)

Brown also let followers know about the engagement with a message on his social media.

“The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne,” Brown captioned his post. “I love you babe.”

The two have reportedly been dating since the summer of 2021, the outlet noted. News of their relationship surfaced shortly after Underwood came out as gay in April 2021 ahead of the release of his Netflix show “Coming Out Colton.”

The two then became Instagram official in December when Colton posted photos of him and Brown together at the reality star’s birthday celebration.