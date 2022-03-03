Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Has Heartwarming Reaction To Hearing John Lynch Praise Him

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had an awesome reaction to hearing some praise.

In a viral video tweeted Wednesday by Kevin Clark, the new coach of the Dolphins was off to the side as his former 49ers boss John Lynch praised him, and he had an awesome response. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McDaniel threw his arm up in the air and said, “F-yeah, John!” You can watch the touching moment unfold below.

John Lynch was praising Mike McDaniel at the podium. Listening in, unbeknownst to John, was Mike McDaniel. This is what it looked like. This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/avaiakwmek — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 2, 2022

For those of you who don’t know who Mike McDaniel is, he’s going to be a star in the NFL. He was hired away from the 49ers to take over the Dolphins, and he’s already making a big splash.

Most notably, he had some very refreshing and blunt thoughts on race in America that everyone should hear.

‘Good Person’: NFL Coach Shares Powerful Thoughts About Race. Every American Needs To Hear His Message https://t.co/ykS7udjaIo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2022

While I don’t know much about McDaniel, he seems like an incredibly honest and good person. It’s almost like he’s avoided being corrupted by the world of professional sports.

He seems like such an incredibly innocent and genuinely good guy at heart. His reaction to hearing his former boss praise him should tell you everything you need to know.

Mike McDaniel on people talking about his racial background “It’s been very odd…I identify as a human being and my dad’s black” pic.twitter.com/XRRrNsNsc1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 10, 2022

I hope like hell he has a ton of success with the Dolphins because he’s incredibly easy to cheer for!