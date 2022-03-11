Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Says He’s Lost 20-25 Pounds, Is Down To 240 Pounds

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is trying to get in much better shape.

The former highly-touted recruit entered last season as one of the biggest Heisman favorites, but instead of lighting it up on the field, he struggled in a big way.

Now, the young passer has said he’s lost between 20 and 25 pounds and is down to 240 pounds, according to The Tiger.

“You kind of see the TB12 (Tom Brady) diet and stuff like that where your body’s like a temple. That’s what I’ve kind of been doing. Working out twice a day, eating right. I’ve been on the meal plan,” Uiagalelei explained when talking about his weight loss.

If Uiagalelei has seriously dropped some weight, he could be in for a huge junior season after a very underwhelming 2021 campaign.

Again, he was viewed as the next big superstar at Clemson after Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL. Instead, he struggled in a big way and it was Clemson’s worst season in a very long time.

Yes, they finished 10-3, but by Clemson’s standards, that’s a bad season. He’s clearly intent on making sure that doesn’t happen again.

It should be interesting to see how he does this upcoming season, but there’s no question he needs to find ways to improve.