Ukrainians Take Anti-Tank Hedgehogs From Their Own Museum To Try To Block Invading Russians

Ukrainians are taking drastic measures to repel the ongoing Russian invasion of their country, including raiding World War II museums for supplies.

Ukrainians in Kyiv have resorted to taking metal “hedgehogs” from a World War II museum and lining the streets with them to defend against Russian vehicles, according to Forbes. Others have been welding their own new hedgehogs as the Ukrainian capital is continually attacked by Russian forces.

Ukrainians use WWII-era anti-tank hedgehogs taken from a museum as a means of blocking Russian invasion forces in Kyiv. https://t.co/WHzfmNZ6l1 pic.twitter.com/0ZzpTA5ff0 — Forbes (@Forbes) March 11, 2022

The hedgehogs date back to World War II as an anti-vehicle defense, used to make terrain impassable. Russia has been driving a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other armored vehicles toward the Ukrainian capital for over a week.

Ukraine also handed out weapons to civilians prior to the invasion, and continued after Russian forces crossed the border. Civilians had the option to attend trainings before the invasion to learn the basics of engaging in guerrilla warfare. (RELATED: Biden Spokesman Ned Price Defends Hypocrisy On War Crime Investigations Because The US Can Investigate Itself)

Russia’s offensive has largely stalled in recent days, but casualties have been high on both sides. More than two million Ukrainians have fled the country as refugees, and thousands of Russian soldiers have reportedly died in addition to thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, according to government counts.