‘It’s Not Lemon Heads’: Kyle Rittenhouse Mocks LeBron James And Biden In A Social Media Meme

Kyle Rittenhouse mocked NBA star LeBron James and President Joe Biden in a Thursday social media clip of him crying while holding a gas pump.

The clip referenced both James’ public criticism of Rittenhouse and the rising gas prices during President Joe Biden’s administration, which have recently exceeded $4 per gallon.

“No, it’s not Lemon Heads..it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency…” Rittenhouse tweeted.

WATCH:

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

The footage was taken from the 19-year-old’s murder trial in November, where he burst into tears during his testimony. He stood trial for the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, plus the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15 style rifle on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury later acquitted Rittenhouse of all five felony charges Nov. 19, 2021. (RELATED: Rittenhouse: ‘I Am Not A Racist Person. I Support The BLM Movement’)

In a Nov. 10, 2021, tweet, James accused Rittenhouse of fake crying and claimed he “ate some lemon heads” before his testimony.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” James wrote.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse responded to the NBA star’s tweet during a December appearance on the podcast “You Are Here,” exclaiming, “F*ck you, LeBron.”

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what, f*ck you, LeBron.”

Rittenhouse announced in February that he intends to sue James, media outlets and politicians for publicly “defaming” him. He recently launched the Media Accountability Project to fundraise and bring forth legal action against media organizations that have defamed and reported false information about him and other individuals.

“He’ll be getting a letter, too,” the teen said of James in February. “Anybody who defamed me or lied about me, we’re just going to send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom.”