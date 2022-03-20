Linda Thomas-Greenfield Says She ‘Can’t Imagine’ Biden Will Set Foot In Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that she “can’t imagine” plans for President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine “are on the table” on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“As far as I know, it’s not on the table. The president is going to Europe and he will be meeting with all of our top partners and allies there,” Thomas-Greenfield told host Jake Tapper. “I have not seen any discussions of the president going into Ukraine, but you have to remember they discouraged Americans from going into Ukraine. This is a country at war, I can’t imagine that would be on the table.”

The president is slated to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on March 24 in Brussels, Belgium to discuss further action against the war in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday. The press secretary suggested the possibility of Biden meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but no plans are currently set. (RELATED: Gen. Milley Quietly Heading To Europe As Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Continues)

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday to “confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.” They visited the war zone with the backing of the European Union’s (EU) leadership, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, earlier in the month to demonstrate U.S. support for the NATO alliance amid Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine. She attended two joint press conferences with Polish President Andrzej Duda, then with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also traveled to Poland simultaneously with Harris, where he visited Ukrainian refugees at the border with Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian organization. He called the impact “heartbreaking” and encouraged support and contributions to relief organizations.