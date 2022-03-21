Biden Takes Bike Ride At The Beach As War Rages In Ukraine

President Joe Biden was spotted cruising around on his bike Sunday while Russia’s war on Ukraine continues in Europe.

Biden was photographed at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with first lady Jill Biden, waving and smiling at the camera.

Biden traveled to his house in Delaware the weekend after Russia invaded Ukraine. He has been out of the White House every weekend since, twice in Delaware and once at Camp David. (RELATED: Biden Heads To Delaware For Weekend Getaway As War Rages)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went in front of Congress in a virtual press conference Wednesday, pleading for the U.S. to establish a no-fly zone, impose more sanctions on Russia and send surface-to-air missile systems as Russia continues to send missiles into Ukraine.

Biden has expressed support for Ukraine, calling Russia’s attack “unprovoked and unjustified.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a Feb. 23 statement.

Biden will head to Brussels, Belgium, this week to speak with NATO, G7 and EU leaders about the war in Ukraine. He will also travel to Poland Friday to speak with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He has also called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” “a murderous dictator” and “a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy warned Sunday that the world will be on the brink of World War III if negotiations with Putin fail.

Biden has spent more time away from the White House than former President Donald Trump did during their first years in office, a CNN analysis found. (RELATED: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Biden Didn’t Have ‘Good Contact’ With Him Until After War Already Started)

“There was no real upside to living physically in the White House,” Biden said in a June issue of Vogue. “It’s the greatest honor in the world … but there’s no privacy. And the pomp-and-circumstance part is not something we’ve ever gone out of our way to look for.”