REPORT: Jorge Masvidal Might Face A Felony Battery Charge After Allegedly Attacking Colby Covington

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: Jorge Masvidal of the United States holds his hands up against Kamaru Usman of Nigera during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jorge Masvidal might be in some trouble with the law.

According to multiple reports, the UFC star allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach late Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Masvidal allegedly broke one of Covington’s teeth, and he could face legal consequences, according to Andy Slater.

According to Slater, if Covington cooperates with police, Masvidal might end up facing a felony battery charge over the alleged incident.

It certainly doesn’t help Masvidal’s case that shortly after the alleged attack, he tweeted a video talking about backing up your trash talk.

The tweet appears to have since been deleted, but you can watch the video below.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but it certainly doesn’t look good for Masvidal, who just recently lost in the octagon to Covington.

The worst part is that he stupidly uploaded that video to Twitter after the alleged incident. What the hell was he thinking?

It will be incredibly fascinating to see how this all ends, but the allegations against Masvidal are definitely seriously. You can’t allegedly fight someone outside of the octagon.