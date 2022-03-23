REPORT: Jorge Masvidal Might Face A Felony Battery Charge After Allegedly Attacking Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal might be in some trouble with the law.

According to multiple reports, the UFC star allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach late Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Masvidal allegedly broke one of Covington’s teeth, and he could face legal consequences, according to Andy Slater.

SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

JUST IN: Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I’ve obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

According to Slater, if Covington cooperates with police, Masvidal might end up facing a felony battery charge over the alleged incident.

NEW: Jorge Masvidal is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star’s claims. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

It certainly doesn’t help Masvidal’s case that shortly after the alleged attack, he tweeted a video talking about backing up your trash talk.

The tweet appears to have since been deleted, but you can watch the video below.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but it certainly doesn’t look good for Masvidal, who just recently lost in the octagon to Covington.

The worst part is that he stupidly uploaded that video to Twitter after the alleged incident. What the hell was he thinking?

All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight.

You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) March 22, 2022

It will be incredibly fascinating to see how this all ends, but the allegations against Masvidal are definitely seriously. You can’t allegedly fight someone outside of the octagon.