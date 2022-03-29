Shannon Sharpe: ‘I Would Have Whooped Will Smith’s Ass’

Shannon Sharpe knows exactly how he would handle being slapped.

Everyone has been talking about slapping ever since Will Smith rocked Chris Rock during the Oscars this past Sunday night. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

What would Sharpe have done if he had been in Rock’s shoes? He would have thrown hands.

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

“I would have whooped Will Smith’s ass…Every time I see him, it’s on sight,” Sharpe explained during the Monday episode of his FS1 show. You can watch the full clip below.

I would’ve came up out that tux. But I’m so disappointed because it’s US against US. And then he’s going to apologize to the Academy. F the Academy, he need to apologize to Chris Rock. pic.twitter.com/2e2KJx1brf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 28, 2022

This has more or less been the core of the debate ever since Sunday night happened. Would you fight back or did Rock do the proper thing by maintaining his composure?

The reality of the situation is that nobody would have blamed Rock if he had swung back. He would have been more than justified.

Will Smith is an idiot who is still married to a woman who cheated on him. Why are we busy pretending like he was defending the honor of an incredible marriage? pic.twitter.com/9jbzcwMUxq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 28, 2022

However, by maintaining his composure and keeping it together on stage, he definitely won the night. He came off looking a million times better than Smith.

If an all out melee had started on the stage, it would have been a humiliating moment for everyone involved. Instead, the only real loser here is Will Smith.

So, while I don’t doubt Sharpe would have thrown up his fists, Rock’s reaction was almost certainly the best option on the table.