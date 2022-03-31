Bruce Arians Steps Down As The Coach Of The Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Named New HC Of The Team

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced Wednesday night that Arians has stepped down as the head coach of the team and has transitioned "to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant."

Todd Bowles is now the head coach of the Bucs.

Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2022

“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition,” Arians said in part when explaining his decision to step aside.

This is a mind-blowing development out of Tampa, and that’s putting it lightly. Brady is returning for his third season with the Bucs and everyone expected Arians and him to make another Super Bowl run.

Now, Arians is no longer coaching the team, Todd Bowles is running the show and I have no idea what the hell is going on behind the scenes.

You also have to wonder how much the rumors about a rift between Brady and Arians played into this decision. Publicly, Arians refuted the idea he and Brady didn’t get along.

Well, him stepping aside roughly a month before the draft certainly won’t do much to end those rumors. If anything, it’s only going to blow them up even more.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, talking to @wyche89 about rumors of any rift between him and Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/oxU6LZcetU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 27, 2022

We all know the NFL is a crazy league, and Arians shocking fans around the globe with this decision is only further proof of that fact. What an insane time to be a Bucs fan.