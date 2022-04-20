Nick Saban Says Alabama Football Players Have Earned $1.7 Billion In The NFL Since 2007

Alabama football players have earned an outrageous amount of money playing in the NFL.

The Crimson Tide have been an absolute powerhouse since Nick Saban took over the program prior the 2007 season, and he’s sent a stunning amount of players to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It turns out, playing in college for Saban can result in some big paydays down the road!

“Our players have made $1.7 billion playing in the NFL since 2007, and all those guys didn’t play when they were freshmen. They didn’t all play when they were sophomores and they didn’t all even play when they were juniors, but they developed,” Saban told the media when talking about the rapid rate at which players transfer.

This is the greatest recruiting pitch that Nick Saban will ever need. Whenever he’s pursuing a young man to join him in Tuscaloosa, he can just point to the amount of money his former players make in the NFL, and that should be the end of the discussion.

His former players have made $1.7 billion in the NFL over the past 15 years. That comes out to more than $100 million annually.

There are some major programs that don’t have $100 million in career NFL earnings in the history of their program. Alabama averages more than that a year.

If you’re a high school star, why the hell wouldn’t you want to play for Alabama? If you do what Saban says and listen to him, you have a great shot at the NFL.

While I certainly don’t cheer for Alabama, I respect the hell out of what Saban has done with the Crimson Tide.