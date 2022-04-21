REPORT: Rapper Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To More Than Five Years In Prison For Shootout In Florida

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly headed to prison.

The popular rapper was sentenced to 63 months in prison for his role in a 2021 shootout in a Miami-area condo parking lot that injured two people, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shiesty had been facing up to eight years. So, he’s getting off kind of light considering the gravity of the situation.

If you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win a stupid prize. Getting into a shootout in a condo parking lot is about as dumb as it gets.

You’re just asking for major trouble if you ever find yourself in a situation like that. Hell, if you ever find yourself slinging bullets outside of a range, hunting or in a clear self-defense situation, you’re likely going to have to answer some questions.

As the older folks like to say, don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Now, Shiesty has 63 months to think about what he did.

Seeing as how he’ll be away for more than five years, you can also probably stick a pin in his rap career. It’s going to be very hard to bounce back after more than five years out of the game.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.