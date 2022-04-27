REPORT: Aaron Donald Buys A Massive Mansion For $17 Million

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has reportedly scooped up an awesome estate.

The superstar defensive tackle bought a massive mansion in Hidden Hills for the very reasonable price of $17 million, according to TMZ, and the specs on the house are incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The mansion is 12,000 square feet, has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, a big living room with a fireplace and much more, according to the same TMZ report. Also, if you’re a fan of swimming, the estate has a pool.

So, no matter how you slice it, Aaron Donald’s new place is absolutely awesome!

You know you’re crushing life when you win a Super Bowl ring and follow it up by buying a massive estate. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

I love real estate and Donald’s place is without question among the best we’ve ever seen from a professional athlete. It’s absolutely incredible.

Props to him for dropping $17 million on an awesome new place.