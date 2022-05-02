REPORT: Alabama Cornerback Eli Ricks Arrested In Mississippi

Alabama football player Eli Ricks is reportedly in some trouble with the law.

Ricks, who transferred to the Crimson Tide from LSU this offseason, was arrested Sunday night in Mississippi on speeding, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana charges, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As always, Ricks has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

All things considered, these aren’t very serious charges, and definitely won’t derail his life.

However, his biggest problem right now isn’t the authorities in Mississippi. It’s Nick Saban. If there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban it’s that he doesn’t like distractions.

He’s hyper-focused on the task at hand and winning. You know a great way to piss him off? Get arrested on charges of speeding, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana.

Best of luck to Ricks when he gets back to Tuscaloosa. Trust me, he’s going to need it once Saban sees him!