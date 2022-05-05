UNC Basketball Star Armando Bacot Will Appear In Season 3 Of ‘Outer Banks’

UNC basketball star Armando Bacot is trying his hand at acting!

The basketball superstar will make an appearance in the third season of the hit show “Outer Banks” on Netflix as a character named Mando, according to Ross Martin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Martin also shared some photos of Bacot on set filming the hit series.

#UNC star big man Armando Bacot on set in Charleston filming season three of Netflix’s popular teen action adventure dramaOuter Banks. Bacot will appear in a few episodes as a character named “Mando.” pic.twitter.com/4mkEPpr5TD — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) May 4, 2022

I can’t really say why but I think this is awesome. Bacot is one of the biggest names in college basketball, he took UNC to the national title game this past season and he’s now cashing in by appearing in one of the most popular series on TV.

Is he winning at life or is he winning at life? The answer is absolutely! Imagine dominating on the court one day and filming a hit series the next.

It really doesn’t get much better at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Also, “Outer Banks” is incredibly popular with a younger demo that includes a lot of people in their 20s. Hell, I binged season two with my girlfriend over a single weekend.

Sure, it’s a bit cheesy at times but it’s kind of an R-rated “Goonies.” It’s a guilty pleasure show and a ton of fun. Now, Bacot will get to be part of the action.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does whenever season three drops on the streaming giant!