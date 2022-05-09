Woman Gets Obliterated Trying To Rush The Cage During UFC 274 In Crazy Viral Video

A woman learned the hard way during UFC 274 that playing stupid games can result in winning stupid prizes.

In a TikTok video shared by @imlavishbishhh, a woman hopped a barrier and sprinted towards the cage during the highly-anticipated night of fighting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, she got far, but didn’t get all the way because a security guard blasted her into the atmosphere. Watch the hilarious video below.

If there was ever a great example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes, this would be right near the top of the list.

How dumb do you need to be to rush the cage at a UFC event? That is next level dumb. Even if you get past security, which didn’t happen here, you’re going to find yourself dealing with a trained fighter.

You know what a trained fighter would do to a random person off the streets? They would annihilate them without any effort at all. Seriously, what’s the best case scenario here?

You get into the cage and don’t get mauled? We all know the worst case! The worst case is you get carried out on a stretcher.

Make much smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions!

H/T: Outkick