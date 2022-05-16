Intense Viral Video Shows Fighting On The Ground In Mariupol, Ukraine

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a gunfight was underway in Mariupol, and the footage needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It might be the craziest thing you see all day.

Urban warfare in Mariupol.

I guess what stands against is a Russian SVD marksman (please correct me if I’m wrong), some infantry and a tank. pic.twitter.com/Ttgh5lYFmy — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 10, 2022

I could seriously watch videos from the war in Ukraine all day without ever getting bored. The footage is nothing short of absolutely shocking.

It’s a brutal reminder that war can be absolutely awful, especially when it involves brutal fighting on the ground. Urban warfare is a beast that is hard to comprehend at times.

Clearly, the Ukrainians still don’t plan on giving up, and I can’t say I blame them at all. If America got invaded, I’d also be going full “Red Dawn.”

It’s truly the only option on the table and if you think otherwise, you don’t understand the stakes involved with a full on invasion.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to give the Russians hell, and make sure to check back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.