Viral Video Shows Ukraine Hammering Russian Ammo Storage Site

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian ammo storage site got absolutely decimated by a Ukrainian strike and the fires caused by the attack were massive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire up the unreal video below.

Artillery strikes by Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade on a Russian ammunition storage site. https://t.co/IcLxlBJW4s pic.twitter.com/fjHp0K30lO — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 17, 2022

As I’m sure most of you figured out on your own, mixing bombs with live ammunition is a great way to generate an absolutely massive explosion.

When gunpowder and ordinances ignite, you’re in for a very violent reaction!

Russian Helicopter Gets Blown Apart In Crazy War Video https://t.co/Xy6HHhJwna — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2022

The explosion in the video above is a perfect example of that fact, and it’s also just the latest example of Ukraine fighting like absolute hell against the Russian invaders.

It turns out that when you invade a sovereign country, people don’t take too kindly to it at all, and the Ukrainians have continued to put up a very spirited defense.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2022

Props to the Ukrainians for landing another heavy blow against the Russian invaders. You just love to see it!