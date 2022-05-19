This Is How Bill Belichick Critiques His Players During Film Sessions, According To Former Super Bowl MVP

Julian Edelman told listeners of the “All The Smoke” podcast what it’s like to be criticized by Bill Belichick during the New England Patriot’s film study.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will seemingly chew his players out for dropping routine passes, Edelman said. Despite the example of tough love from out of Belichick, Edelman couldn’t help but laugh and smile about the way he coaches.

“The way he makes fun of guys, it’s extremely funny and demoralizing,” the former Super Bowl MVP said.

During the podcast, Edelman explained to hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes what Belichick would do if a Patriots wide-receiver dropped a pass. During film sessions, Edelman said Belichick would have a player who dropped a pass watch his mistake over and over again in front of the entire team just to make his displeasure known. (RELATED: NBA Fines Dallas Mavericks $50K For Bench Behavior During Closeout Game Over Phoenix Suns)

.@Edelman11 has his Bill Belichick impression on 🔒 😂 His ep of #AllTheSmoke is dropping on Thursday 💨@insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/p5g49hUIWF — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) May 17, 2022

“‘We’ve got kids at Foxborough High School that can make this play,'” Belichick would say to the team, according to Edelman.

Fortunately for Edelman, when he retired in April 2021, Belichick had high praise for him.

“He could, and did, do everything – catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle – all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor and it was a privilege to coach him,” Belichick said, according to Boston.com.

During Edelman’s 11-year career in the NFL, all with the Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the team won three Super Bowl championships together.

Inside stories about Belichick are always fun to hear about especially when it comes from a former player that was great.