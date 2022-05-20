REVIEW: ‘Candy’ With Jessica Biel Is A Very Fascinating Show

“Candy” is a very solid show.

I recently cruised through the highly-anticipated series with Jessica Biel based on an infamous killing in Texas carried out by Candy Montgomery. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot, similar to the real events, is pretty straightforward. A housewife killed one of her friends and the case consumed the community.

However, the details are never as simple as we’d like to think!

Without spoiling the ending, which was surprising to me considering I never looked it up, I can say “Candy” is a ton of fun, and Biel is outstanding in it.

In fact, she’s so good on screen as Candy that it’s literally almost too awkward and uncomfortable to watch at times, and I say that as a compliment.

Again, I’m not going to spoil it, but you’ll understand what I mean when you watch it for yourself.

Also, Pablo Schreiber was great as the husband of the victim. He is one of the best actors in the game, and his performance in “Candy” is just a reminder of that fact.

It’s just a damn shame he doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

For those of you interested, you can catch every episode on Hulu.