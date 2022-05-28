Editorial

Violent Viral Video Shows Massive Artillery Strikes On Russians In Ukraine

Ukrainian Artillery Strikes (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1530337344863223808)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, massive Ukrainian artillery strikes were hammering Russian positions, and I can promise that you’re not going to want to miss this war porn video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Another day goes by and we have another insane video from the war between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, literally nothing would surprise me.

In fact, if a day went by where we didn’t get a new war video, I’d be surprised by that. Otherwise, it’s simply become the norm at this point.

As I’ve said several times, you simply have to respect the hell out of the Ukrainians for fighting like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders.

Nobody gave them a chance, but they continue to give the Russians hell. It’s been awesome to see.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!