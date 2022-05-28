Violent Viral Video Shows Massive Artillery Strikes On Russians In Ukraine

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, massive Ukrainian artillery strikes were hammering Russian positions, and I can promise that you're not going to want to miss this war porn video.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

Video of artillery strikes by Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade on Russian positions in Huliaipole.https://t.co/lZTEM58TF9 pic.twitter.com/HGIcNVD9vI — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 27, 2022

Another day goes by and we have another insane video from the war between Russia and Ukraine. At this point, literally nothing would surprise me.

In fact, if a day went by where we didn’t get a new war video, I’d be surprised by that. Otherwise, it’s simply become the norm at this point.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

As I’ve said several times, you simply have to respect the hell out of the Ukrainians for fighting like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders.

Nobody gave them a chance, but they continue to give the Russians hell. It’s been awesome to see.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!