Watch The Incredibly Intense Trailer For The Upcoming Western Film ‘Murder At Yellowstone City’

“Murder At Yellowstone City” looks like it’s going to be a very fun film.

The plot of the upcoming western movie, according to IMDB, is, “A former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about the trailer for “Murder At Yellowstone City”? Personally, I think it looks damn good. Granted, I’m a huge sucker for western, but I think we can all agree it appears intriguing.

Now, does it look like it’ll be as entertaining as “Yellowstone” or “1883”? No, but very few entertainment products are capable of meeting that high standard.

‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling Video Ahead Of Season 5 Starting. It Will Have Fans Going Crazy https://t.co/xaAnhprfsC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2022

What I do know is that “Yellowstone” has caused a major comeback for western fans, and there are plenty of examples we can point to.

“Murder at Yellowstone City” looks like it’ll just be the latest response from a market adapting to the insane success of Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin Costner Shares Major Update About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 https://t.co/5owg7QFPoY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting June 24, 2022.