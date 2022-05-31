Reality TV Star’s 3-Year-Old Child Is Diagnosed With Leukemia

Three-year-old Taeyang, son of “90 Day Fiance” stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, has been diagnosed with b-cell quite lymphoblastic leukemia and is currently in a children’s hospital.

This particular type of blood cancer tends to be more common among young children, according to a statement given by Clegg’s publicist Lindsay Feldman, TMZ reported. Feldman revealed that Taeyang is expected to remain in hospital for quite some time, and has already begun chemotherapy. There is a strong chance for a full recovery within five years, but the road to recovery is likely to be a long one. Taeyang is facing two years of treatment, reported the outlet.

Taeyang’s grandmother, Elicia Clegg, started a GoFundMe page, and elaborated on the little boy’s condition. “Early April, Taeyang started wheezing, seemed overly tired, and started saying ouch,” she said.

My heart is broken, this has been nothing short of a nightmare that my family has been living only for a week. So far Taeyang is handling treatment well, and we are hoping for a miracle. https://t.co/lHadGHtrEO — Elicia Clegg (@eliciac9) May 31, 2022

“Taeyang was treated with steroids and sent home with instructions to go to the Emergency Room if symptoms persisted. The symptoms worsened,” she wrote. Clegg went on to detail Taeyang’s declining health, which included anemia, constipation and vomiting, and said the little boy began to find it difficult to walk.

A specialist was called in, which led to the cancer diagnosis. This all transpired within a one-month time frame, according to the information posted to the GoFundMe page. Since that time, Taeyang has already undergone a procedure for the placement of a port line, a bone marrow biopsy and a lumbar puncture, in addition to the chemotherapy, the post stated. (RELATED: Ronald McDonald House Allegedly Set To Evict 4-Year-Old Leukemia Patient And Family For Being Unvaccinated)

Her post indicated that each year of Leukemia treatment will cost approximately $100,000, and that Clegg is no longer able to work so she can be by her son’s side.

Taeyang’s father is said to be completely unaware of his son’s condition, TMZ noted. Lee and Clegg’s messy divorce resulted in Lee losing custody rights to his child, and he reportedly hasn’t had any contact with his son since 2020. Attempts to reach him have failed due to the fact that he has blocked Clegg from all social media outlets, according to TMZ.