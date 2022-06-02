Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out The ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Criticizing Him

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t give a damn what his critics think.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback has faced a lot of criticism since entering the league, but people expecting him to bend the knee are in for a surprise.

He made it crystal clear with a recent comment that he doesn’t care at all.

“Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us working hard .. I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek but that looked like money,” Tua told the press Thursday, according to Daniel Oyefusi.

Props to Tua for hitting back at the people chirping him online. Look, I enjoy chirping as much as anyone else out there, but I also do it knowing fully well that people will hit back.

It’s all part of the game, and it looks like Tua is sick and tired of the nitpicking about his game. Fair is fair. If people give it to him, they better be ready to take it.

Also, Tua is 100% correct. People on the internet jawing around the clock are the absolute worst, especially the ones who would never say it in person.

Say whatever you want about me, but I am the same in person as I am online. If I don’t like you, you’ll know it. However, that’s a rare quality these days. It’s definitely not the norm.

It sounds like Tua has heard enough and is now ready to go on the offensive. As a fan, you love to see it!