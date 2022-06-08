Deshaun Watson Appears To Address Latest Allegations With Lil Baby Lyrics

Deshaun Watson shared a bizarre message Tuesday night.

The New York Times dropped a lengthy piece Tuesday reporting that the Cleveland Browns quarterback allegedly had experiences with more than 60 different message therapists, and the piece alleged he attempted or did have sexual contact with multiple of them.

One unnamed woman alleged Watson begged her for oral sex, which she allegedly never performed.

NFL Star Allegedly Begged Massage Therapist For Oral Sex https://t.co/HcE6xtBQrj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2022

Following the piece being released, Watson posted Lil Baby lyrics on his Instagram story about the blogs not being able to “break” him.

You can see a screenshot of his post below.

Deshaun Watson’s IG story from 10mins ago…. pic.twitter.com/sSK63fz4Pt — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) June 7, 2022

Someone needs to sit Watson down and tell him to log off social media for the foreseeable future. He’s denied all the allegations, and I have no idea if any of them are true or not.

Right now, the only people who do are the accusers and Watson.

Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: https://t.co/QezN8ucAHU — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

However, what I do know is that posting Lil Baby lyrics on Instagram is a great way to only make the situation worse. What was Watson’s goal here? What did he think the upside was to posting Lil Baby lyrics about blogs not being able to break him?

The New York Times isn’t a blog. It’s a legit news outlet that does great reporting. His apparent response was incredibly immature and only inflamed the situation.

It’s insane to me that after all the issues he’s faced since last year that this even needs to be explained to him.

A spa in a strip mall and the team he played for at the time played roles in enabling this series of massages. And the regular dialogue Hardin had with prosecutors before the grand jury demonstrates, at the least, the value of a well paid and well connected lawyer. — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

If I’m an official with the Browns, I’m telling him to put his phone down and to not pick it up for awhile.