Editorial

Deshaun Watson Appears To Address Latest Allegations With Lil Baby Lyrics

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after a touchdown pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Deshaun Watson shared a bizarre message Tuesday night.

The New York Times dropped a lengthy piece Tuesday reporting that the Cleveland Browns quarterback allegedly had experiences with more than 60 different message therapists, and the piece alleged he attempted or did have sexual contact with multiple of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One unnamed woman alleged Watson begged her for oral sex, which she allegedly never performed.

Following the piece being released, Watson posted Lil Baby lyrics on his Instagram story about the blogs not being able to “break” him.

You can see a screenshot of his post below.

Someone needs to sit Watson down and tell him to log off social media for the foreseeable future. He’s denied all the allegations, and I have no idea if any of them are true or not.

Right now, the only people who do are the accusers and Watson.

However, what I do know is that posting Lil Baby lyrics on Instagram is a great way to only make the situation worse. What was Watson’s goal here? What did he think the upside was to posting Lil Baby lyrics about blogs not being able to break him?

The New York Times isn’t a blog. It’s a legit news outlet that does great reporting. His apparent response was incredibly immature and only inflamed the situation.

It’s insane to me that after all the issues he’s faced since last year that this even needs to be explained to him.

If I’m an official with the Browns, I’m telling him to put his phone down and to not pick it up for awhile.