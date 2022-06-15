Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees To Massive New Deal Worth Up To $73.6 Million

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has agreed to a gigantic new deal.

Fitzpatrick has inked a new deal with the Steelers worth a maximum of $73.6 million over four years, and he’ll earn $36 million in guaranteed cash, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL superstar will earn more than $18 million annually on his new deal.

Sources: The #Steelers and star S Minkah Fitzpatrick reach an agreement on a 4-year deal worth $18.4M a year. A huge pay day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2022

The new highest-paid safety in the NFL, Minkah Fitzpatrick is now locked in for 4 years, more than $73.6M, with more than $36M guaranteed upon signing. Very good news for a rising safety market. https://t.co/T8NSxsp9y7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2022

An NFL safety earning nearly $74 million over four years is an absolutely unbelievable amount of money, and the fact he’s getting $36 million fully guaranteed is incredible.

As Adam Schefter pointed out, Fitzpatrick is now the highest-paid safety in the history of the league. When you’re resetting the market, you know you’re doing things well.

Steelers and All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick reached agreement on a massive four-year contract extension worth over $18.4 million per year, with $36M gtd at signing, per source. The deal, negotiated and confirmed by @WME_Sports, makes Fitzpatrick the highest paid S in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/Rnb0jJWGoM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2022

While the NFL is absolutely an offense oriented league, the fact that Fitzpatrick bagged himself this deal goes to show that teams will still spend on defense.

You have to be a superstar to get the cash, but it’s definitely possible as the Steelers safety has proven.

Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to terms on a 4-year deal worth $73.6 million, including $36 million guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/GcQzSzhwwU — NFL (@NFL) June 15, 2022

Props to Fitzpatrick for getting his cash. Don’t spend it all in one place!