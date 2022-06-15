Editorial

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Agrees To Massive New Deal Worth Up To $73.6 Million

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) before an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has agreed to a gigantic new deal.

Fitzpatrick has inked a new deal with the Steelers worth a maximum of $73.6 million over four years, and he’ll earn $36 million in guaranteed cash, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL superstar will earn more than $18 million annually on his new deal.

An NFL safety earning nearly $74 million over four years is an absolutely unbelievable amount of money, and the fact he’s getting $36 million fully guaranteed is incredible.

As Adam Schefter pointed out, Fitzpatrick is now the highest-paid safety in the history of the league. When you’re resetting the market, you know you’re doing things well.

While the NFL is absolutely an offense oriented league, the fact that Fitzpatrick bagged himself this deal goes to show that teams will still spend on defense.

You have to be a superstar to get the cash, but it’s definitely possible as the Steelers safety has proven.

Props to Fitzpatrick for getting his cash. Don’t spend it all in one place!