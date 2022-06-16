‘Back The F**k Off!’: Tom Hanks Lashes Out At Fans After They Nearly Trip His Wife

Actor Tom Hanks lashed out at fans Wednesday night in New York City after they nearly knocked over his wife, Rita Wilson.

The couple was walking on a New York City sidewalk late Wednesday when a group of excited fans came up behind the couple and nearly tripped Wilson, video shows, according to Page Six.

“Stop it,” Wilson was heard screaming.

“My wife? Back the fuck off! Knocking over my wife?” an infuriated Hanks shouted before the couple was escorted into their car.

One fan was heard apologizing.

“Sorry about that, Tom.”

Tom Hanks rushes to protect wife Rita Wilson as an aggressive fan nearly knocks her over: ‘Back the fuck off!’ pic.twitter.com/rRjVm6SdvM — dyslexic heaux (@dxhoex) June 16, 2022

Hanks and Wilson have been married for 34 years after first meeting on ABC’s “Bosom Buddies” in 1981. The couple has two children together — Chet, 31, and Truman, 26. (RELATED: Tom Hanks Lists His Three Favorite Films He’s Done And His Answer Might Surprise You)

Fans have become increasingly worried about Hanks’ health after video appeared to show him visibly shaking while promoting his new Elvis Presley biopic.

During a June 4 promotional event for the film, Hanks was on stage celebrating the production of the movie, holding a microphone in his right hand while his left hand was kept in his pocket.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” Hanks said as his arm trembled, according to the Daily Mail.