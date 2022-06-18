REPORT: The NFL Is Aiming To Suspend Deshaun Watson For An Entire Season

The NFL is reportedly looking to drop the hammer on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The superstar dual-threat quarterback is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, and he’s maintained his complete and total innocence as the NFL investigates the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the flow of allegations not appearing to be over, the NFL might be looking to make an example out of Watson.

Will The Trade For Deshaun Watson Be Reversed As Allegations Mount? Fans Have An Official Answer https://t.co/xGost697iO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

Someone in Watson’s camp believes the league will “probably” argue that the quarterback should be suspended for an entire season, according to The Washington Post.

Another unnamed source said the punishment is expected to be “significant.”

The Browns Reportedly Might Be Able To Cut Deshaun Watson. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/FdwJisPO4O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

Again, it’s important to note that Watson has maintained his innocence and claims he didn’t do anything wrong. However, we all know the NFL doesn’t need to wait for the courts or anything else to punish Watson.

If Roger Goodell and league investigators feel Watson violated any NFL rules or personal conduct codes, the QB can be punished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

If The Washington Post’s reporting is true, it sounds like the NFL is gearing up to absolutely hammer Watson. If he does get suspended for an entire season, he’ll have missed two straight years!

Two straight years without throwing a pass in a game is a hell of a long time.

Condoleezza Rice Discusses Deshaun Watson Allegations, Urges People To Do One Thing https://t.co/WrX4jxMbPL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

We’ll see what the NFL ultimately decides to do, but it sounds like Browns fans should start mentally preparing to not see him on the field this year.