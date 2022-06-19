Jared Goff Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Christen Harper

Jared Goff made a major life decision with his girlfriend Christen Harper.

Harper revealed Saturday on Instagram that the quarterback of the Detroit Lions popped the engagement question to her, and she said yes! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the post below.

As you all know, this is a pro-love publication, and we’re always happy to see someone take the next step in life. It’s a great thing and should be celebrated.

Plus, this is proof that Goff is crushing life, even if he’s not an elite QB.

He’s making millions of dollars to play in the NFL, he was the first overall pick in his draft class and he’s now engaged to grade-A certified smoke.

What more could you want? If he’s not winning in life, I’m not sure anyone is.

Props to the very happy couple. You just love to see it!