REVIEW: ‘Dark Winds’ Has A Ton Of Potential

“Dark Winds” is a fascinating AMC+ series.
I recently saw a preview for the show about two Navajo police officers hunting down a murder case that’s shrouded in mystery and the paranormal. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
It immediately grabbed my interest.
Furthermore, when I found out “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin produced the series and Noah Emmerich, Rainn Wilson and Zahn McClarnon were in the cast, I was as sold as I ever could be.
I wasted no time before firing it up.
View this post on Instagram
Now, is it a traditional western? No. There are a lot of elements from westerns there, but it also has some vibes of “Outer Range.”
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, there’s a lot more going on than what meets the eye. The opening scene is a massive robbery of an armored vehicle and an escape with a helicopter.
It doesn’t take long from there for the violence and carnage to unfold.
View this post on Instagram
While I’m only a single episode in, I can tell that “Dark Winds” is going to be a fun show. People are craving fun content, and ever since the release of “Yellowstone,” the market has been responding with shows that are meant to purely entertain.
“Dark Winds” 100% falls in that category.
View this post on Instagram
If you love westerns with a paranormal twist, check out “Dark Winds.”