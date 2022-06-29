Massive Shark Spotted Charging Towards A Beach In Scary Viral Video

A massive hammerhead shark was captured on video, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

In a viral Instagram video shared by @wickedhooksfishing, a hammerhead shark could be seen cruising towards a beach in Florida, and the footage will send a chill down your spine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely terrifying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capt. Edward Glorioso (@wickedhooksfishing)

This is another classic example of why I don’t go near the water. That shark was on an absolute mission to get to the beach, and he damn near looked bigger than the boat the guy filming it was in.

Who the hell wants to deal with that nonsense? I definitely don’t.

Great White Shark Pulverizes A Seal In Horrifying Video https://t.co/xkKjBhoPEc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2022

People always drag me for targeting sharks, but what other choice do we have? Did that shark look like he wanted to just go for a casual swim on the beach or did it look like he was cruising for trouble?

It’s clearly the latter, and I’m not going to tolerate it. If that means we have to get the navy out there to start smoking these things, so be it. There’s no bridge I won’t cross to win a war against the animals.

Massive Shark Attacks A Boat In Horrifying Video https://t.co/7Dw1Oe4Cic — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments below! I think a lot of you will agree with me!

H/T: BroBible