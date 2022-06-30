REPORT: Disney Is Selling A $5,000 Drink On The Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Disney is selling a drink for an outrageous amount of money on the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish is a cruise designed for the biggest fans of Disney content on the planet, and the vessel includes a "Star Wars" themed lounge called the Hyperspace Lounge.

People hoping to enjoy a Kaiburr Crystal cocktail better bring a lot money because it costs $5,000, according to The Gamer. To make matters more interesting, the ingredients aren’t even known!

You can check out a video of the insane drink below.

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022

As my dad likes to say, a fool and his money quickly part ways. I’m not sure there’s a better saying on the planet than that one when it comes to this situation.

Anyone who is dumb enough to spend $5,000 on a drink is the definition of a moron.

Look, I like to drink as much as the next guy. I really do. If you want to crush beers, I’ll do it all day with you, and I’ll do it while listening to a fire playlist. These are just the facts.

However, we’ll be drinking Busch Light and other working class beers. We damn sure won’t be spending $5,000 on a drink. That’s simply outrageous.

