Umpire Bill Miller Gets Picked Up On His Mic Dropping An F-Bomb In Funny Viral Video

MLB Umpire (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/batflipcenter/status/1544860753764687873)

MLB umpire Bill Miller had an embarrassing moment during a recent game.

During the Wednesday matchup between the Nationals and Phillies, Miller was picked up on his mic dropping a strong fbomb after explaining a call, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the humorous moment below.

I always love when an official gets picked up on a mic dropping the f-bomb. It always gets the fans going and people online something to laugh about.

Remember, they’re just people and sometimes, emotions run a bit overboard!

Honestly, sports would be way more entertaining if officials just cut it loose a hell of a lot more. We’ve seen refs in the NHL cuss out players, and I wish we’d see it more often in other leagues.

If you have something on your mind, don’t be afraid to say it! Say it loud and proud into the mic!

Props to Miller for giving the internet some outstanding content!